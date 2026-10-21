Rams place DE Kobie Turner (groin) on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams' defensive line took another hit on Wednesday with Kobie Turner landing on injured reserve.

The fourth-year defensive end and team captain sustained a groin injury in Sunday's 18-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Turner, 27, will miss at least the next four games and will be eligible to return following the Rams' Week 11 bye.

Held without a sack through six starts this season, Turner has tallied 22 tackles and just one quarterback hit.

The 2023 third-round pick has 24 sacks, 189 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries in 57 games (43 starts).

The Rams (2-4) lost nose tackle Poona Ford for the season with a ruptured triceps in Sunday's loss. Defensive end Myles Garrett has not played since the season opener due to a knee injury, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald has missed two games and has zero sacks through four games in his return from retirement.

Los Angeles also signed nose tackle Jalen Hunt to the practice squad and signed outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3).