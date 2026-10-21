Ravens hope Lamar Jackson returns for AFC North battle vs. Bengals

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is itching to return to the field when Baltimore hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North battle on Sunday.

Jackson has missed the past two games with a left ankle injury and the Ravens (4-2) split the contests with Tyler "Snoop" Huntley at quarterback.

But Jackson literally took a step in the right direction by being a limited participant on the sore ankle Wednesday.

"It's a day-by-day thing, but he was able to get a little bit of work in and be involved in the preparation," Baltimore coach Jesse Minter told reporters Wednesday.

Jackson has always thrived against the Bengals (3-2) and holds an 11-2 starting mark against Cincinnati. The two-time NFL MVP has passed for 24 touchdowns against six interceptions against the Bengals.

"I think anytime you're going against a player like that, it's all hands on deck," Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said of Jackson. "You've got to get him on the ground. He likes to extend a lot of plays."

Minter is in his first season with the Ravens but has already seen that Jackson has a relentless work ethic -- even in rehab.

"He just attacks," Minter said. "There's nobody that wants to be out there more than Lamar. I understand all the stuff and what people say. Lamar wants to play. But at the same time, you have to be healthy enough to play."

The Ravens lost 13-10 to the host Cleveland Browns last weekend without Jackson. Star running back Derrick Henry lost a big fumble in the fourth quarter that set up Cleveland for its lone touchdown.

Henry ranks fourth in the NFL with 534 rushing yards.

Cincinnati is coming off a bye but quarterback Joe Burrow feels the urgency.

The Ravens, Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers share first place in the AFC North with Cincinnati a half-game behind.

"It's a big game," Burrow said Wednesday. "There's no hiding from that. There's a lot of football to be played after this, but anytime we play the Ravens with placing in the division on the line, it's going to be a big game, so we're treating it that way."

Burrow is showing signs of having another big season if he can stay injury-free.

He has passed for 1,361 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. Five of the six players who have thrown more TD passes have played in six games.

Burrow is looking forward to playing against Ravens pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who made the Pro Bowl four times during his five seasons with Cincinnati before signing a four-year, $112 million deal with Baltimore as a free agent in the offseason. Hendrickson had 61 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 72 games with the Bengals and was the runner-up for NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

"It will be fun," Burrow said of facing Hendrickson. "I got to practice with him for a long time, and I'm sure he's excited to hit me a little bit after not hitting me for so long."

Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson predicted Sunday will be a rough day for Burrow with Hendrickson on the warpath.

"Trey is a great leader, and he's a guy who flies around," Simpson said. "And man, I am excited to see him against his former team. ... I believe that this game for him is going to be one of those multiple-sacks games. I'm calling it. I'm excited to see the celebration he does."

Hendrickson has two sacks in four games this season. He missed two games earlier this month after undergoing finger surgery.

Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (pectoral) was the only Baltimore player to sit out Wednesday due to injury. Among the players who were limited were receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe/ankle) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle).

Center Cam Jurgens, acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 7, was a full participant Wednesday after clearing concussion protocol. He had missed the previous two games.

For the Bengals, safety Kyle Dugger (quadriceps) was a limited participant.