Report: Giants QB J.J. McCarthy to start vs. Texans

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will get the nod over Jameis Winston to start the New York Giants' game against the host Houston Texans on Sunday, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The start would be McCarthy's first since the Giants (3-2-1) acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28 for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

McCarthy replaced Winston in the fourth quarter of New York's 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. The former completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards and led three scoring drives.

Signed to a two-year, $13 million contract extension prior to the season, Winston started the previous four games for the Giants in place of the injured Jaxson Dart.

Winston, 32, has completed 57.0% of his passes for 957 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in five games this season.

McCarthy, 23, has connected on 57.2% of his passes for 1,875 yards with 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 career games (10 starts) with the Vikings and Giants.

He was selected by the Vikings with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He also won a national championship at Michigan while playing for Giants coach John Harbaugh's brother, Jim.