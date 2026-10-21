Reports: Former Titan retrieved gun after fight in practice

Jordan Elliott, the defensive lineman released Tuesday by the Tennessee Titans, reportedly went to his car to retrieve a gun after an altercation in practice last Thursday.

Ordered to leave the field after a scuffle with right tackle JC Latham, Elliott took off his pads, left the facility and went to the players' lot where security cameras captured the scene, per multiple reports from A to Z Sports and KPRC2.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers reportedly talked Elliott down and no one was hurt. Elliott did not practice Friday due to "personal reasons" and was inactive for Sunday's 26-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

After reviewing the footage, the Titans (1-5) opted to release the 28-year-old Elliott, who had signed a two-year, $8 million deal during the offseason.

"On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott," the team said in a statement. "Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter."

Elliott appeared in the first five games (one start) and contributed 11 tackles across 138 total snaps (24 on special teams).

A third-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2020, Elliott has collected 159 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and five sacks in 102 career games (65 starts) with the Browns (2020-23), San Francisco 49ers (2024-25) and Titans.