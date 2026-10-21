Saints first-rounder Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) not ready, could debut Week 9

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Jordyn Tyson is not ready to make his NFL debut in Paris this week, but general manager Mickey Loomis sprinkled a bit of optimism regarding the near-term outlook for the wide receiver.

Drafted eighth overall out of Arizona State, Tyson has not practiced since injuring his hamstring Aug. 13 in a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His pre-draft standing with some teams was impacted by a history of soft-tissue injuries. He wasn't available for timing and agility tests prior to the draft, also because of a hamstring injury.

Loomis said the current hamstring injury is unrelated to previous issues.

"It's unfortunate that it happened at the very beginning of his career, but hopefully this is the one and only injury that he has," Loomis said. "We're really encouraged by what we saw in training camp when he was practicing before he got injured, and we're looking forward to having him back."

The Saints are working out in Versailles, France, ahead of Sunday's international game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore stirred excitement for Tyson's return when he confirmed the rookie would travel to Paris.

Tyson, 22, was placed on injured reserve, which by rule comes with a requirement to miss four games.

In 33 games in college, Tyson caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards with 22 touchdowns.