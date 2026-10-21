TE Sam LaPorta: Lions 'not showing the love' in contract talks

Tight end Sam LaPorta vented his frustrations about a perceived lack of progress in his bid for a contract extension with the Detroit Lions.

LaPorta initially took the high road when discussing why talks were halted earlier this month. This week, however, he sang a different tune.

"I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play -- it sucks," LaPorta said on the "Pardon My Take" podcast that aired on Wednesday. "It's disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt."

Such was the case last season when LaPorta missed eight games after sustaining a herniated disc that required surgery.

"Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10," he said. "I break my f---ing back for this team. And then I'm going out there this year, and I'm ballin', and maybe they're just not showing the love. So it sucks."

LaPorta is in the final season of his four-year, $9.47 million rookie deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Lions would have the franchise tag at their disposal if unable to sign him to a long-term extension.

LaPorta reeled in all five passes thrown his way for a season-high 88 yards -- including a 38-yard touchdown -- in the Lions' 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 11.

He has 27 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns in five games (all starts) this season.

"I'm going to continue to do my thing and ball out," LaPorta said. "And in three months, if I don't get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it's going to be all good. I'll go get paid somewhere else."

LaPorta, 25, was named second-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2023 after recording 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was selected by Detroit in the second round of that draft out of Iowa.