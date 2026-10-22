Oregon QB Dante Moore (concussion) to miss third straight game

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, sidelined with a concussion, will miss his third consecutive game when the Ducks visit Illinois on Saturday.

Evan Stewart, the Ducks' leading receiver this season, also will be unavailable against the Fighting Illini. He missed last Saturday's game because of an undisclosed injury as Oregon topped visiting Nebraska 17-14, then was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants following the contest.

Moore was injured during the Ducks' 41-27 victory over Southern California on Sept. 26 in Los Angeles. He took a hard hit to the head from Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II while sliding and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

Stephens was ejected for targeting and subsequently suspended for USC's next game after celebrating while Moore received medical attention.

Dylan Raiola, a transfer from Nebraska, and Brock Thomas have shared quarterback duties over the past two weeks, including a 17-15 home loss to then-No. 21 UCLA and the victory over the Cornhuskers.

Last weekend, Thomas started and completed 9 of 20 passes for 54 yards and an interception before Raiola took over. Raiola guided the winning drive, which culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Johnson in the final minute. Raiola went 11 of 18 for 59 yards and one touchdown.

On the season, Raiola has completed 64.4% of his passes for 515 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions for the Ducks (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten). Thomas has a 57.5% completion rate, with 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.