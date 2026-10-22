Vikings welcome back key players for clash vs. banged-up Colts

The Minnesota Vikings are about to welcome some reinforcements.

That could be good news for Minnesota (5-0) as it looks to stay undefeated when it plays the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The Vikings are coming off a bye that offered an opportunity for several injured players to rest and recover. The break arrived at a perfect time as four players -- left tackle Christian Darrisaw, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wideout Jordan Addison and running back Jordan Mason -- returned to full participation in practice this week.

The players' return could spark the offense, coach Kevin O'Connell said.

"Hopefully getting ‘C.D.' (Darrisaw) and T.J. (Hockenson) back in there will allow us to open up the full run game," O'Connell said, "and be in a little bit more of attack mode."

That could put pressure on Indianapolis, which is looking to avoid its third loss in a row after falling short against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans in the previous two weeks.

The skid prompted big changes for the Colts, who dismissed longtime general manager Chris Ballard after Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Titans. Ed Dodds took over as the team's interim general manager, and he could look to move veterans ahead of the trade deadline if the team continues to slump.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner summed up the mood in the Colts' locker room.

"I'm sick and tired of the same song and dance every year," Buckner said.

Indianapolis also is dealing with several injuries to key players. Tight end Tyler Warren did not practice to start the week because of a groin injury. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (calf) and Justin Walley (knee) also were out.

Gardner is considered to be week-to-week after sustaining his injury against Tennessee. His absence strains a Colts secondary that will try to slow down Vikings playmakers Justin Jefferson, Addison, Hockenson and others this weekend.

For his part, Gardner said this injury is not as severe as the one he suffered in 2025.

"I'm not really concerned," Gardner said. "I trust our training staff here, and like I said, it's not as bad as last year. I'm just happy that it's not the same spot."

Kyler Murray will make his fifth start since joining the Vikings during the offseason. Murray has completed 68.3% of his passes for 662 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he has rushed 20 times for 93 yards.

Jefferson is the Vikings' top receiver with 19 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns, but he is dealing with a nagging ankle injury that kept him limited in practice to start the week.

The All-Pro wideout downplayed any concerns.

"It's feeling better and better every single day," Jefferson said. "You still wake up with those aching pains like everybody does."

For the Colts, Daniel Jones will make his seventh start of the season at quarterback. He has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,290 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions, and he has rushed 17 times for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor is the top offensive player for Indianapolis. He has 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through his first six games.

This is the teams' 29th meeting. The Colts lead 18-9-1, including playoffs, but the Vikings have won the past two matchups, including a 21-13 victory in the most recent contest Nov. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis.

For the Vikings, tackle Brian O'Neill (knee) and cornerback James Pierre (foot) were limited at practice Wednesday.

Several Colts, including starting right guard Matt Goncalves (ankle), tight end Drew Ogletree (ankle), nose tackle Jerry Tillery (personal) and punter Rigoberto Sanchez (right foot) sat out practice, while tackle Jalen Travis (foot) and linebackers Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and Bryce Boettcher (groin) were among those limited.