FAA's ground stop causing disruptions in travel to Saturday games

A ground stop put into place by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday afternoon is causing travel headaches for college football teams across the nation.

According to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, the FAA issued "a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

The FAA listed an effective stop period of 3:54 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET while calling for all flights to be grounded until further notice.

The ground stop made for a hectic time as college football teams tried to reach their destinations.

Among the teams reportedly affected are Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State and Utah from the Big 12; Minnesota, Purdue and Washington from the Big Ten; Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas in the Southeastern Conference; Colorado State and Oregon State of the Pac-12; Wyoming of the Mountain West, and North Texas and Tulane of the American Conference.

Texas was reportedly at the airport in Austin and ready to depart for Saturday's road game at LSU before deplaning and heading back to campus. Tennessee's game is against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Ole Miss plays at Oklahoma.

Washington reportedly returned to campus after learning it couldn't travel to Michigan State.

"Michigan State is in contact with the Big Ten Conference and the University of Washington," the Spartans said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation and provide relevant updates."

Utah, ranked No. 2 in the country, returned to campus on Friday afternoon. The Utes play at Arizona.

Arizona State sat on its plane hoping to travel to Orlando to play UCF before changing plans. The Sun Devils now plan to fly Saturday morning, according to ESPN.

Oregon State plays at Boise State, from where ESPN's "College GameDay" is slated to broadcast on Saturday morning. ESPN talent such as Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee are in Boise, as evidenced by social media footage.

Alabama reportedly boarded a bus to travel to Nashville for its game against Vanderbilt, Auburn reportedly took a bus for its game at Mississippi State and Purdue did likewise for its game at Iowa. North Texas boarded buses for its game at UTSA in San Antonio.

Among schools that reportedly made it to their destinations shortly before the ground stop are Southern California (at Indiana), Kansas (at West Virginia), Duke (at Miami), Northwestern (at Ohio State), Wake Forest (at SMU), Missouri (at Georgia) and South Carolina (at Arkansas).

College basketball teams also could run into travel issues. NBA and NHL teams who were scheduled to fly after Friday night games could be affected.