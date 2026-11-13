Falcons extend DE Cameron Thomas, CB C.J. Henderson

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas and cornerback C.J. Henderson agreed to contract extensions on Friday.

Thomas agreed to a three-year contract and Henderson reached a two-year deal.

Financial terms of either deal were not disclosed; however, multiple media outlets reported Thomas' contract is worth up to $33 million. Thomas signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal this past offseason.

NFL Network reported that Henderson is guaranteed $11 million and could make as much as $20 million.

Thomas, 26, has collected 25 tackles and two sacks in nine games (all starts) this season.

"You talk about a guy that just, he demonstrates what we love about this game every single day: the toughness, the strain, the effort -- the relentless effort -- and then the high-level execution, the consistency," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday. "If there's a guy that we can really lean on on our defense, he's one of those human beings. I've been just so overwhelmed with what he's brought to us and it's been awesome."

Thomas has 104 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 67 career games (12 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2022-23), Kansas City Chiefs (2024), Cleveland Browns (2024-25) and Falcons. Arizona selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of San Diego State.

"Honestly, I think it's pretty cool," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Thomas' perseverance. "Everything that's asked of him, he's poured everything he has into it. So I think it's a pretty cool story. I think it's great for all of our young players to see."

Henderson, 28, has recorded 41 tackles and one forced fumble in eight games (six starts) with the Falcons.

He has totaled 226 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles in 61 career games (40 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2020-21), Carolina Panthers (2021-23) and Falcons (2025-present). He was selected by the Jaguars with the ninth overall pick of the 2020 draft out of Florida.