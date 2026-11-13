Report: Alabama QB Keelon Russell (ankle) to miss Vanderbilt game

No. 3 Alabama is expected to sit starting quarterback Keelon Russell for its Saturday road game at Vanderbilt due to an ankle injury and give Austin Mack his first career start, according to a report from ESPN.

Per the report, Russell will be available but Alabama is hoping to keep him out to allow his injury to heal. He had previously been listed as probable on Alabama's injury report.

Russell has completed 67.3% of his passes this season for 2,263 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 276 yards and five more scores for the Crimson Tide (7-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference).

Mack, who followed Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington after signing there in 2023, has completed 29 of 39 passes (74.4%) for 290 yards and three touchdowns in nine games across the last three seasons for the Crimson Tide. He's attempted just four passes this season, completing three of them for 23 yards.

Alabama is one of four teams tied for second place in the loss column in the SEC standings with Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas, who are all a game back of Georgia, while Vanderbilt (4-5, 1-5) needs to win two of its last three games to reach bowl eligibility.