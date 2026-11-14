Auburn blows out Mississippi State to become bowl-eligible

Byrum Brown threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score as Auburn routed reeling Mississippi State 41-9 on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

Brown completed 19 of 26 passes for 232 yards with an interception. Two of his touchdown tosses went to Keshaun Singleton, who finished with 103 yards on seven receptions as the Tigers (6-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) gained bowl eligibility.

AJ Swann passed for 138 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the second quarter with an injured left foot for the Bulldogs (4-6, 2-6), who lost their sixth consecutive game. Parker Puckett replaced him and completed 10 of 14 for 68 yards.

Mississippi State managed just 262 total yards and lost four fumbles against the Auburn defense, which entered the game ranked last in the SEC in total defense (401.9 yards per game). The Bulldogs converted just 3 of 16 third-down conversions and went 1-for-4 on fourth down.

The kickoff was moved from 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. local time because of travel complications for Auburn.

On Mississippi State's second possession, Swann fumbled while being sacked and Cody Sigler recovered at the Bulldogs' 38-yard line. Three plays later, Brown threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Singleton for the game's first score.

Mississippi State squandered a scoring opportunity when Kyle Ferrie missed a 33-yard field goal. Auburn responded with Alex McPherson's 37-yard field goal to increase the lead to 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Swann threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Sanfrisco Magee for the Bulldogs' first points early in the second quarter, but Auburn built a 27-7 lead by halftime as Brown ran 1 yard for a touchdown, Jeremiah Cobb rushed 10 yards for a score and McPherson added a 31-yard field goal as time expired.

Brown threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Chas Nimrod for the first score of the third quarter, expanding Auburn's lead to 34-7. His 42-yard touchdown pass to Singleton pushed the lead to 34 points with 5:52 left in the third.

Mississippi State's Will Whitson tackled Omar Mabsom II for a 2-yard loss in the Auburn end zone for a safety that trimmed the lead to 41-9 early in the fourth.