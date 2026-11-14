Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury.

The Chiefs (6-2) announced the decision on Saturday, with ESPN reporting the move is being made for cautionary purposes.

Walker, 26, is second in the NFL with 872 yards rushing, trailing only the Falcons' Bijan Robinson (880). In his first season with Kansas City, Walker has seven rushing touchdowns and has averaged 5.5 yards per carry. He also has 26 receptions for 172 yards and four more TDs.

The Chiefs' second-leading rusher is rookie Emmett Johnson, who is in line to make his first NFL start against the Falcons (3-6). He has 26 carries for 111 yards and one TD.

The MVP of last season's Super Bowl, Walker has rushed for 4,427 yards with 36 TDs and has 159 receptions for 1,177 yards and six TDs in 66 games with the Seattle Seahawks (2022-25) and Chiefs.