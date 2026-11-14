Efficient TCU hands Kansas State its 4th straight loss

Jaden Craig passed for 225 yards and a touchdown as TCU held off Kansas State for a 20-10 Big 12 victory on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.

Craig finished 20 of 34 passing and led a Horned Frogs attack that garnered a 324-302 edge in total offense. TCU did not commit a turnover and was whistled for only one penalty. TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) built a 17-point lead five minutes into the third quarter and did enough the rest of the game to win for the second time in its last three.

Kansas State (4-6, 1-6) has lost all four games since No. 1 quarterback Avery Johnson suffered a neck/shoulder injury against Kansas on Oct. 17.

Dillon Duff, the fourth quarterback to start for the Wildcats this year, completed 22 of 33 throws for 244 yards, but lost a fumble with 1:58 left while being sacked in TCU territory. Eight of Duff's completions went to Jaron Tibbs for a game-high 115 yards and one touchdown.

The Horned Frogs took advantage of a fumble by Kansas State's Rodney Fields Jr. at the Wildcats' 28-yard line to set up Kari Ashley's 19-yard touchdown run at the 8:18 mark of the first quarter.

Kyle Lemmermann added a 29-yard field goal for TCU with 14:09 to play until halftime to cap a seven-play, 62-march that bridged the end of the first and the start of the second quarters.

The Horned Frogs outgained Kansas State 153-91 in the first half as the Wildcats did not cross midfield.

TCU added to its lead on its first possession after the break, driving 75 yards in nine plays capped by Craig's 5-yard touchdown pass to Jacobe Hayes with 10:14 left in the third.

That's when Kansas State launched its comeback. The Wildcats moved to the TCU 36 before settling for a 55-yard field goal by Luis Rodriguez to cut its deficit to 17-3 with 8:43 left in the third. After a TCU punt, Duff hit Tibbs for a 53-yard bomb with 48 seconds to play in the quarter to make it 17-10.

Lemmermann pushed the Horned Frogs' advantage to 10 points with a 36-yard field goal with 10:15 remaining.

Kansas State charged into TCU territory on its final two drives but came away empty. The Wildcats punted from the 40 on the first one, then marched to the 27 on the second drive before Kaden McFadden sacked Duff and forced a fumble.