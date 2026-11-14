Maddux Madsen, Rasean Jones propel No. 24 Boise St. over Oregon St.

Maddux Madsen returned from injury and threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns and Rasean Jones caught 11 of Madsen's passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 24 Boise State to a 46-41 win over visiting Oregon State in Pac-12 football on Saturday.

Defense was not the order of the day in Boise, where both teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of total offense. The Broncos amassed 520 yards, while the Beavers totaled 506.

Both squads also collected 26 first downs and were highly successful on third- and fourth-down conversions. Boise State went 5 of 13 on third downs and 2 of 2 on fourth downs, while Oregon State converted on 6 of 9 third down chances.

The Broncos (9-1 overall, 6-0 in Pac-12) led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but the Beavers wouldn't go away. Oregon State (5-5, 3-3) got as close as five points down on three occasions in the second half, with backup quarterback Maalik Murphy completing 31 of 39 passes for 396 yards with three touchdowns.

Madsen, who missed the previous week with a knee injury, threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jones in the first half, and Travis Anderson returned an interception 58 yards for a score.

Boise State running back Dylan Riley, the nation's leader in rushing yardage entering the game, was held to 50 yards on 14 carries. Sire Gaines was the Broncos' top ball carrier, and his 73 yards on 11 carries included a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter to provide Boise State with a 29-13 lead.

Oregon State was missing quarterback Braden Atkinson with a hand injury. Atkinson, who signed to return to the Beavers next season and is one of the top passers in the nation this year.

Murphy found the nation's leader in receiving yards and co-leader in touchdown catches, Jesse Legree, for a 15-yard touchdown less than three minutes into the game.

Legree recorded his 15th touchdown reception of the season.

Canaan Moore's 38-yard field goal five seconds before halftime put the Broncos up 32-20.

Madsen and Murphy each threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos were able to keep possession of the ball and run out the clock over the final 4 minutes, 25 seconds of the game.

Oregon State's top cornerback, TJ Crandall, suffered an apparent leg injury during the first quarter.

The Beavers lost their third consecutive game.