Maryland caps late rally with game-winning FG vs. Wisconsin

Cardell Williams threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, and Sean O'Haire kicked the go-ahead field goal with 29 seconds remaining to propel Maryland to a 24-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday in College Park, Md.

Williams, a transfer from Sacramento State, made his first start for Maryland as a replacement for the injured Malik Washington.

Williams completed 21 of 23 passes for 183 yards to lead Maryland (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) to its second straight win.

He completed a school-record 19 consecutive passes in a stretch that began late in the first quarter and continued through the end of the game.

Williams' final pass, a 39-yard touchdown to Preston Howard, tied the game at 21 with 2:11 remaining.

On Wisconsin's ensuing possession, Trey Reddick sacked Ryan Hopkins, forcing a fumble that Maryland's Eyan Thomas recovered. Six plays later, O'Haire booted the game-winning 30-yard field goal.

The Terps improved to 2-1 under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim,

Williams became an unlikely hero after the Terps declared Washington inactive. Washington had warmed up wearing a brace on his left knee.

Darrion Dupree rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns for Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3), which struggled offensively. Freshman Ryan Hopkins completed 11 of 22 passes for 77 yards in his second college start.

Hopkins came through in a key moment, however, scrambling for 28 yards to set up a go-ahead touchdown for Wisconsin early in the fourth quarter.

Dupree scored on a 1-yard run, and Hopkins followed with a two-point conversion pass to Eugene Hilton Jr. in the back of the end zone to put the Badgers ahead 21-14 before Maryland's late rally.

Maryland limited Wisconsin to 201 total yards and 2 of 12 conversions on third down. The Terps also forced three costly turnovers.

Wisconsin took a 7-0 lead before the game was four minutes old. Dupree capped a 57-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring run.

In the second quarter, runs of 18 yards by Abu Sama III and 11 yards by Dupree set up a 37-yard field goal by Gavin Lahm that increased the Badgers' lead to 10-0.

Maryland found its rhythm behind Williams, who directed a 75-yard drive and capped it with a 1-yard quarterback keeper to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Maryland took the lead in the third quarter after Ricardo Cooper Jr. recovered a fumble at the Wisconsin 12-yard line. Four plays later, facing fourth-and-1, Williams scored on a 3-yard run to put the Terps ahead 14-10.

Wisconsin pulled within 14-13 when Lahm kicked a 42-yard field goal late in the third quarter.