No. 20 Ohio State snaps 2-game skid with win over Northwestern

Jeremiah Smith broke the Big Ten's career receiving yards record and secured his 15th touchdown catch of the season as No. 20 Ohio State snapped its two-game losing streak with a 28-19 win over Northwestern Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio.

Smith entered the day needing 31 yards to surpass Purdue's John Standeford (2000-03), who had held the Big Ten record with 3,788 receiving yards. He broke the record with a 22-yard catch in the first quarter and finished with 11 catches for 117 yards, bringing his career tally to 3,875 yards.

Luke Fahey completed 21 of 32 passes for 201 yards, a career-high -- touchdown passes and one interception, and Bo Jackson ran for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak in the series to 12 games.

Nicco Marchiol, making his second straight start for the injured Aidan Chiles, was 18-of-31 passing for 225 yards and a score while Caleb Komolafe rushed for 54 yards for the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4), who lost their third straight game.

Smith's touchdown came at a critical moment. With Ohio State leading 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter, Northwestern's Drew Wagner muffed a punt which the Buckeyes recovered at the Wildcats' 10-yard line.

Three plays later, Fahey found Smith for a 10-yard TD to push Ohio State's lead to 28-13 with 6:33 left.

Northwestern added a touchdown on the final play of the game when Marchiol connected with Luke Dehnicke for a 17-yard score as time expired.

The Wildcats halted Ohio State's opening drive in the red zone when Braden Turner secured an interception on a tipped pass. The Wildcats turned that into a 3-0 lead when a 13-play drive ended with a Jackson Kleather 44-yard field goal.

Ohio State responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive, taking a 7-3 lead with 14:15 left in the half on Fahey's 4-yard connection with Isaiah West.

Northwestern countered with its second field goal, cutting the deficit to 7-6 on a 46-yarder by Kleather, before the Buckeyes again found the end zone on Jackson's 2-yard run to take a 14-6 lead into the half.

The Wildcats finally reached the end zone on the first second-half drive, capped off by Marchiol's 2-yard run. But Ohio State immediately responded once more with Fahey's 8-yard TD pass to Devin McCuin on fourth-and-1 to push its lead back to 21-13 with 2:52 left in the third.