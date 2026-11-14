No. 5 Notre Dame knocks off Boston College for 11th straight time

CJ Carr completed 20 of 28 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 Notre Dame cruised to a 41-7 win over Boston College on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.

Jonaz Walton rushed 15 times for 141 yards and a touchdown for Notre Dame (9-1), which won its third game in a row. Nolan James Jr. also rushed for a touchdown while Micah Gilbert and Jordan Faison had one touchdown catch apiece.

Bo MacCormack III rushed for the lone touchdown for Boston College (4-6), which lost to Notre Dame for the 11th time in a row dating to 2009. Mason McKenzie completed eight of 21 passes for 51 yards and an interception.

Notre Dame outgained Boston College 500-136, including a 276-85 edge in rushing.

Carr put the Fighting Irish on top for good with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Gilbert in the first quarter. Gilbert caught the pass along the right sideline and eluded a would-be tackler before sprinting the final few yards into the end zone.

The Fighting Irish poured on 24 points in the second quarter to grab a 31-0 lead.

James Jr. and Walton started the second-quarter scoring with rushing touchdowns of 10 yards and 1 yard, respectively. That put Notre Dame on top 21-0 with 2:32 remaining in the first half.

The Fighting Irish defense tallied a touchdown to make it 28-0 less than a minute later. McKenzie faced pressure in the pocket and fumbled deep in Boston College territory. Jaylen Sneed pounced on the fumble in the end zone for the score.

The Golden Eagles got on the scoreboard early in the third quarter. MacCormack III took a handoff and scored on a 3-yard rush to cut the deficit to 31-7.

Carr notched his second passing touchdown to boost Notre Dame's lead to 38-7 with 10:24 to go in the third quarter. He connected with Faison for a 13-yard score.

Spencer Porath finished the scoring with a 37-yard field goal to put Notre Dame on top 41-7 with 12:02 remaining.