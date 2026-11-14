Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith sets Big Ten receiving record

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continued his record-breaking season on Saturday by setting the Big Ten mark for career receiving yards.

Needing 31 yards to break the record, Smith eclipsed that mark following his fourth reception in the first half against Northwestern on Saturday.

Smith passed Purdue's John Standeford (2000-03), who had held the Big Ten record with 3,788 receiving yards.

Smith already is Ohio State's all-time leader in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

He also holds the Big Ten all-time record for career receiving touchdowns (41).