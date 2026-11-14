Panthers activate WR Xavier Legette from IR

The Carolina Panthers activated wide receiver Xavier Legette from injured reserve on Saturday.

Legette sustained a knee injury while reeling in a 55-yard reception against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. He has two catches for 64 yards this season.

He will be available to take the field for the Panthers (3-5) on Sunday against the host New Orleans Saints (3-5).

Legette, 25, joins Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, John Metchie III and Brycen Tremayne as part of a crowded wide receiver room.

Legette was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Across his first two seasons, he recorded 86 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns in 33 games (25 starts).