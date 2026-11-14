Report: Saints to activate RB Travis Etienne from IR

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne will be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Netflix reported Saturday.

Etienne sustained a hamstring injury during New Orleans' 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27. He was placed on injured reserve four days later.

Etienne returned to practice this week and was a full participant in Friday's session.

Signed to a four-year, $52 million contract in March, he has rushed for 128 yards to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards in three games this season.

Etienne rushed for 3,798 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 168 passes for 1,338 yards and seven TDs in 66 regular-season games (60 starts) with Jacksonville. The Jaguars selected him in the first round (25th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson.