Ty Dieffenbach, stingy defense lift No. 4 UCLA over Illinois

Ty Dieffenbach returned from a shoulder injury to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass, and No. 4 UCLA intercepted three passes to preserve a 22-14 victory over visiting Illinois on Friday in Pasadena, Calif.

UCLA (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten Conference) held a tenuous 19-14 lead in the fourth quarter of Friday's rain-soaked contest at Rose Bowl Stadium as the Illini mounted a promising drive.

After going scoreless in the first half, Illinois (6-4, 4-3) rallied with a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Katin Houser to Kaden Feagin and Collin Dixon. The scores came after Houser had thrown two interceptions.

Facing third-and-long near midfield, Houser was intercepted for the third time when UCLA defensive back Scooter Jackson jumped Feagin's route. The Bruins extended the lead to eight points on a 37-yard Mateen Bhaghani field goal, and the UCLA defense flexed its muscle one more time on the last-ditch Illinois possession.

Sahir West's sack of Houser sent the Illini quarterback to the sideline, and backup Carson Boyd committed intentional grounding under pressure on his first snap.

The final defensive stand put an exclamation point on a night that the Bruins held the Illini to just 64 rushing yards. Jackson made two of UCLA's interceptions, and Derrick Barksdale picked off the third.

UCLA's defense also supplied two points in the third quarter when Aiden Gobaira sacked Houser in the end zone for a safety that extended the Bruins' lead to 12-0.

Dieffenbach completed 13 of 20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns, including a 54-yard strike to Aidan Mizell in the first quarter. Mizell caught six passes for 176 yards.

Dieffenbach injured his left shoulder shortly before halftime but returned to the sideline during the third quarter and eventually re-entered the game. Third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava, whose older brother Nico suffered a season-ending knee injury in October, filled in while Dieffenbach was out.

Iamaleava completed 3 of 7 passes for 21 yards. With the UCLA run game struggling, averaging only 3.2 yards per carry on 34 attempts, Dieffenbach's passing upon returning to action proved pivotal.

The Bruins improved to 10-0 for the first time since 1998, matching the program record for victories in a season.