49ers win in shootout as Cowboys set dubious defensive mark

Christian McCaffrey finished with 223 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers escaped with a 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Brock Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns for San Francisco (8-1). McCaffrey had four catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 62 yards and another score. Deebo Samuel added a 70-yard touchdown run and an 11-yard TD catch.

Dak Prescott completed 30 of 51 passes for 343 yards, five touchdowns and one interception for Dallas (4-6). George Pickens recorded 11 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers amassed 584 total yards, which marked the most the Cowboys have allowed at home in franchise history. Dallas' offense tallied 439 total yards.

McCaffrey put the 49ers on top 46-32 with his third and final touchdown. He beat Cowboys linebacker Von Miller in a footrace and turned Purdy's quick pass into a 66-yard score.

Prescott led a scoring drive to cut the deficit to 46-40 with 43 seconds remaining. He tossed a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb along the left sideline, and he sprinted toward the left pylon for a two-point conversion.

San Francisco recovered the onside kick moments later but had to punt before avoiding collapse on a last-ditch effort by Dallas.

Late in the first half, McCaffrey provided another big-play touchdown that put the 49ers on top for good. Purdy found him wide open across the middle, and McCaffrey sprinted more than 50 yards for a 74-yard touchdown.

The 49ers started the scoring in the second half. Kaelon Black took a handoff and rushed 25 yards into the end zone to make it 24-16 with 12:10 left in the third quarter.

Dallas' Brandon Aubrey made a 52-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 24-19 a few minutes later.

Samuel boosted the 49ers' lead to 31-19 with 6:59 left in the third quarter. He got the ball on a reverse handoff and sprinted down the left sideline before doing a somersault into the end zone for a 70-yard score.

McCaffrey scored on a 16-yard rush for his second touchdown of the game. The play increased San Francisco's lead to 38-19 with 11:26 remaining.

Pickens hauled in his third touchdown to bring Dallas within 38-25 with 9:08 to go.

The Cowboys' comeback effort continued late into the fourth quarter. Prescott connected with Ryan Flournoy for an 11-yard score to make it 38-32 with 3:42 left.