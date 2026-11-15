Bills win fifth straight, knock Jets QB Geno Smith out of game

James Cook rushed for 157 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown run, and the Buffalo Bills extended their winning streak to five games with a 31-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J.

Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Bills (8-1) defeated the Jets (2-8) for the sixth consecutive time and the 11th time in the past 13 meetings. Allen completed 11 of 21 passes for 196 yards and an interception.

DJ Moore caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and TJ Parker recorded two sacks for Buffalo.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards during an injury-filled day. He took a hard hit late in the first half and was placed in concussion protocol. After clearing the protocol, he returned in the third quarter but later left with an ankle injury and was ruled out.

Smith was hit low by Parker and high in the chest by Terrel Bernard with 16 seconds remaining in the first half. He remained down for several minutes before walking off the field. The team later announced he was in concussion protocol.

Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, threw his first NFL passes Sunday. He completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards and an interception as New York lost its fifth straight game. All 12 of the Jets' points came on four Jason Sanders field goals.

Azareye'h Thomas recorded an interception for the Jets, their second in 27 games under second-year coach Aaron Glenn. New York is 5-22 during Glenn's tenure.

New York's Garrett Wilson caught seven passes for 106 yards after missing one game with a concussion.

Klubnik started the second half and led the Jets to a 22-yard field goal with 10:02 remaining in the third quarter, cutting New York's deficit to 10-9.

Allen scored on a 1-yard run as Buffalo extended its lead to 17-9 with 8:02 left in the third.

Smith returned for New York's next possession, which ended with a 48-yard field goal by Sanders. Smith left the game after that drive with the ankle injury.

The Bills then struck with Allen's 45-yard touchdown pass to Moore, giving Buffalo a 24-12 advantage with 3:42 remaining in the third.

Cook benefited from excellent blocking on the right side of the Buffalo line and broke free for his 74-yard touchdown run, making it 31-12 with 4:42 remaining in the game.

Earlier, Allen scored on a 1-yard run for the game's first points with 2:43 left in the opening quarter.

Sanders kicked a 41-yard field goal with 12:20 remaining in the second quarter, and Buffalo countered with Tyler Bass' 37-yarder with 6:53 left.

After Smith was hit late in the first half, Sanders made a 27-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining, cutting New York's deficit to 10-6.