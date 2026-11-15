Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) questionable to return vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury.
After making a 23-yard reception on Kansas City's second offensive play just 89 seconds into the game, Kelce was chased down by Atlanta safety DeMarcco Hellams and tackled around the ankles. Kelce, a four-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection, limped off the field and walked gingerly to the locker room.
The 37-year-old Kelce entered Sunday's game with two touchdowns on 33 receptions for a team-high 482 receiving yards.
--Field Level Media