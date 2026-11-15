Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) questionable to return vs. Falcons (NFL)

Denny Medley

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field after defeating the New York Jets at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

NFL

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) questionable to return vs. Falcons

By Field Level Media

Nov 15, 20262:05 pm

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury.

After making a 23-yard reception on Kansas City's second offensive play just 89 seconds into the game, Kelce was chased down by Atlanta safety DeMarcco Hellams and tackled around the ankles. Kelce, a four-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection, limped off the field and walked gingerly to the locker room.

The 37-year-old Kelce entered Sunday's game with two touchdowns on 33 receptions for a team-high 482 receiving yards.

--Field Level Media

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