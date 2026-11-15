Clemson QB Tait Reynolds (knee) done for season, Christopher Vizzina also ailing

Clemson starting quarterback Tait Reynolds underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, the school announced Sunday.

Reynolds sustained the injury while sliding after a scramble on Clemson's third offensive snap in a 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday. There was no damage to surrounding ligaments and the injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, according to the school.

Backup QB Christopher Vizzina is also sidelined, currently in concussion protocol after taking a big hit in the fourth quarter. He was transported to the hospital after the game and also underwent precautionary testing on his neck and spine. He was released from the hospital Saturday night.

Vizzina entered the Georgia Tech game dealing with an ankle injury.

If Vizzina is sidelined this week, Trent Pearman is in line to start for the Tigers (6-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) when they visit Duke (7-3, 4-3) on Friday night in Durham, N.C. He completed two of six passes for 6 yards against Georgia Tech after initially replacing Reynolds before Vizzina was put into the game in his place.

Reynolds completed his lone pass for 3 yards and ran once for 24 yards, while Vizzina was 12-of-27 passing for 133 yards and one interception.

"You don't anticipate getting to your third quarterback, but that's what happened," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the Georgia Tech game.

Reynolds passed for 1,449 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 games. He also rushed for 334 yards and two scores.

Vizzina has thrown for 235 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in three games, while Pearman has passed for 86 yards and two interceptions in three games.

After playing Duke, the Tigers finish the regular season by hosting South Carolina on Nov. 28.