Colts edge lowly Dolphins to snap 5-game slide

Seth McGowan and Jonathan Taylor combined for 160 rushing yards and a touchdown to help the Indianapolis Colts hold off the visiting Miami Dolphins for a 24-22 win on Sunday.

Taylor ran for 83 yards on 16 carries and McGowan ran for 77 yards and a second-quarter touchdown on 12 carries as the Colts (3-7) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Indianapolis' defense made just enough key plays to thwart a late comeback attempt and hand the Dolphins (1-8) their third loss in a row.

CJ Allen sacked Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord at the Colts' 49-yard line on Miami's final drive to force a fourth-and-17. McCord's next pass was batted down by Jaylahn Tuimoloau, which allowed the Colts to run out the clock.

McCord completed 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards in his first NFL game as he started for Malik Willis, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Wideout Malik Washington threw Miami's lone touchdown pass - a 34-yard bomb to Jalen Tolbert to complete a double pass and make it 7-7 with 11:54 left in the second quarter.

The Colts took a 21-7 lead on the first snap of the second half when McCord was stripped by Justin Walley and Adetomiwa Adebawore recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

After a 53-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez, the Dolphins recorded their own defensive score when Chris Johnson intercepted Daniel Jones and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-16. Gonzalez missed the extra point.

Jones completed 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown pass with 39 seconds left in the second quarter to Laquon Treadwell that put Indy ahead for good. It was Treadwell's first touchdown since 2021, when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Spencer Shrader connected on a 51-yard field goal to push Indianapolis' lead to 24-16 with 3:40 left in the third.

Miami answered with a 7-play, 71-yard drive capped by McCord's first touchdown -- a 3-yard run up the middle. But Miami missed the two-point try when McCord's pass was batted away by A.J. Haulcy.

The Dolphins had a chance to take the lead on their ensuing drive, but Gonzalez missed wide left from 51 yards with 9:49 left. Gonzalez also hooked a 47-yard try in the first quarter.