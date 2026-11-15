Jaguars outlast division foe Titans, extend winning streak

Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, and the Jacksonville Jaguars pushed their winning streak to three games by defeating the Tennessee Titans 40-23 on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn.

Parker Washington had seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown, Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and Cam Little kicked four field goals as the Jaguars improved to 7-2.

Cam Ward completed 28 of 39 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for the Titans (1-8), who dropped to 0-5 at home.

Tennessee's Joey Slye kicked field goals at 53, 54 and 50 yards. He also forced a fumble with a tackle on kickoff coverage, though the Jaguars recovered the ball.

But most of the highlights belonged to the Jaguars and Lawrence, who finished 25-for-35 with an interception. Jacksonville never trailed in the first of two meetings between the AFC South teams this month.

Travis Hunter snagged his third interception of the season, making a diving catch of a Ward throw after the Titans had moved inside Jacksonville's 40-yard line late in the first quarter.

The Jaguars scored on their first possession of the second half to extend their lead to 23-13, as Lawrence connected on a 3-yard pass to Brenton Strange. They increased the margin to 30-16 on Lawrence's 25-yard touchdown pass to Josh Cameron with 9:44 remaining.

When Tony Pollard turned Ward's short pass into a 32-yard touchdown, the Titans were only down 30-23 with 8:21 to go. Little's 40-yard field goal gave the Jags a double-digit lead again, 33-23.

Then the Jacksonville defense stopped Pollard on a fourth-and-1 run, leading to Tuten's 6-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left.

The Jaguars scored on the game's opening possession as Lawrence connected with Washington from 2 yards out.

The Titans' first touchdown came on Ward's 2-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter.

After the teams exchanged punts, Jacksonville moved 66 yards in the final minute of the first half. Little's 36-yard field goal on the final play of the half gave the Jaguars a 16-10 lead at intermission.