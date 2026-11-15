Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions dominate Patriots in Munich, win fifth straight

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 99 yards as the Detroit Lions extended their winning streak to five games with a 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Munich, Germany.

Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown added four receptions for 98 yards and caught two touchdown passes.

Each team lost a key player to injury during New England's first possession. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye sustained an ankle injury when he was sacked by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who appeared to injure his right knee while celebrating the sack.

Both players went to the medical tent and then the locker room. Neither returned to the game.

Tommy DeVito replaced Maye and completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted once. DeVito threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lan Larison with 12:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Lions (7-2) collected four sacks and limited New England (5-4) to 151 yards of offense on 55 plays.

Jared Goff completed 20 of 31 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

After Patriots kicker Andy Borregales opened the scoring with a 33-yard field goal, Goff tossed a 56-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown to give the Lions a 7-3 lead after the first quarter.

Detroit extended its advantage to 14-3 when Goff completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa and Jake Bates added the extra point with 12:57 left in the second quarter. Gibbs scored on a 5-yard run with 2:06 remaining in the half to give the Lions a 21-3 lead at the break.

St. Brown's second touchdown catch came on a 28-yard pass, extending Detroit's lead to 28-3 with 8:16 left in the third quarter.

After Larison's touchdown reception early in the fourth, Gibbs scored the game's final touchdown on a 28-yard run with 8:56 remaining.