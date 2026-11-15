Jets QB Geno Smith (ankle) ruled out vs. Bills

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was ruled out in the fourth quarter after heading to the locker room to have X-rays on an ankle injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier, Smith was evaluated for a concussion after taking a hard hit late in the first half. He missed the start of the second half but later returned after clearing concussion protocol.

Rookie Cade Klubnik started the second half for the Jets and led the team to a field goal that cut New York's deficit to 10-9.

After Buffalo added a touchdown, Smith returned and led the Jets to a field goal before injuring his ankle. Klubnik entered for New York's next possession.

Smith was hit low by TJ Parker and high in the chest by Terrel Bernard with 16 seconds remaining in the first half. He remained down for several minutes before walking off the field. The team later announced he was in concussion protocol.

Smith completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards before his second departure.

Klubnik, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, attempted his first NFL passes Sunday.