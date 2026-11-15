Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Patriots' Drake Maye injured on sack play

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were injured during the same play in the first quarter of an NFL International Series game in Munich, Germany.

Hutchinson, 26, was hurt celebrating the third-down sack of Maye. He jumped in the air and landed awkwardly, grabbing his right leg, but was able to walk off the field without help. Maye, 24, went to the medical tent with an ankle injury.

Maye was 3-of-4 passing for 48 yards when he left the game. He was replaced by backup Tommy DeVito.

Both players went to the locker room and initially were questionable to return. The Patriots have since ruled out Maye for the remainder of the game.

In addition, New England offensive lineman Morgan Moses, 35, was injured on his team's second offensive possession and went to the locker room with a knee injury.