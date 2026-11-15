Minnesota fires OC Greg Harbaugh Jr.

After an anemic first-half performance at Penn State on Saturday, Minnesota offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. was fired on Sunday, the school announced.

After scoring 27 points in a win at Washington on Sept. 26, the Golden Gophers have averaged 16 points per game in a 2-4 stretch.

Minnesota only gained 60 yards in the first half vs. the Nittany Lions and trailed 35-0 midway through the third quarter of an eventual 42-14 setback. It was the Gophers' third consecutive loss, dropping them to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten.

"Greg has been an important part of our football program, and I want to thank him for the time, energy and commitment he gave to our players and University," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, but I believe this is the right one for our football team. I have tremendous respect for Greg as a coach, husband and father and thank him for his many contributions to our program. I wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Harbaugh served as a quality control coach for Minnesota in 2017 and 2019. He rejoined the staff in 2022 as a tight ends coach, became co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach prior to the 2023 season. He became the primary offensive coordinator in 2025.

Minnesota is next-to-last in the Big Ten with 299.4 yards per game. Second-year starting quarterback Drake Lindsey's completion percentage has dropped from 63.2% in 2025 to 60.1% through ten games this year.

The Golden Gophers have amassed only 928 rushing yards and are averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Harbaugh is not related to the famous Harbaugh coaching family.

Minnesota hosts Northwestern (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday in Minneapolis.