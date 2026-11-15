NFL injury roundup: QBs Drake Maye, Geno Smith hobbled

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were injured on the same play in the first quarter of Sunday's NFL International Series game in Munich.

Maye went to the medical tent with an ankle injury, while Hutchinson was injured while celebrating his third-down sack of Maye.

Hutchinson jumped in the air and landed awkwardly, grabbing his right leg, but was able to walk off the field without assistance. NFL Network reported after the game that Hutchinson might have suffered a serious right knee injury on the play.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Hutchinson would be examined when the team returned home.

"Nothing new. We'll know more when we get back in the States," Campbell said. "But anytime you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate that he is, he's a captain of ours, that doesn't make things easy."

Maye was 3-of-4 passing for 48 yards when he left the game. He was replaced by backup Tommy DeVito, who played the remainder of New England's 35-10 loss to the Lions.

New England also lost top wide receiver A.J. Brown, who had two catches for 27 yards before he left with a hamstring injury. Brown had been listed as questionable after missing the previous two games with ankle and knee injuries.

--New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was ruled out in the fourth quarter after heading to the locker room for X-rays on an ankle injury late in the third quarter of their 31-12 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn didn't provide an update after the game. He expects to receive more information in the coming days.

Earlier, Smith was evaluated for a concussion after taking a hard hit late in the first half. He missed the start of the second half but later returned after clearing concussion protocol.

Cade Klubnik filled in for Smith and went 11-for-20 passing for 137 yards with an interception. Smith was 13-for-21 passing for 148 yards before his second exit.

Rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. also left the game with an ankle injury and didn't return.

--Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the host Atlanta Falcons but returned to the field in the second quarter.

Kelce made a 23-yard reception on Kansas City's second offensive play, just 89 seconds into the game, before being chased down and tackled around the ankles by Atlanta safety DeMarcco Hellams. The four-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection limped off the field and walked gingerly to the locker room. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that Kelce injured his calf.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs lost right guard Trey Smith to a concussion and tight end Jared Wiley to an ankle injury. Reid said postgame that Wiley had fractured his ankle. It was Wiley's 16th career appearance and fourth of the season.

--Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers was forced to leave the Raiders' loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

Bowers appeared to suffer the injury while blocking on a running play on the Raiders' opening possession. Multiple players rolled up on the back of his leg as he was making the block.

The team initially listed him as questionable to return. He returned to action in the second quarter with his ankle heavily taped. The Raiders ruled him out at the start of the second half.

The Seahawks lost running back George Holani (knee) and right tackle Abraham Lucas (ankle) during their 21-13 win.

--Adding injury to insult in their 30-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers lost wide receivers Skyy Moore (ankle) and Bo Melton (thigh) during the course of the game.

Cornerback Brandon Cisse (rib) also did not return.

--The Indianapolis Colts said cornerback Sauce Gardner is set to undergo an MRI on his calf after suffering an injury in a 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Fellow cornerback Charvarius Ward (shin) was seen moving around with a crutch after the game, ESPN reported, while left tackle Bernhard Raimann did not return to the game after being evaluated for a concussion.

--The New Orleans Saints lost veteran linebacker Pete Werner to a hamstring injury during their 20-17 home loss to the Carolina Panthers.

--Dallas Cowboys right guard Tyler Booker and cornerback DaRon Bland left with ankle injuries and did not return to the team's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

--Houston Texans running back Woody Marks sustained a concussion during his team's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

--Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (knee) was hurt before the game at Cincinnati and was ruled out, and guard Mason McCormick was carted off with a cast on his right leg during the game.