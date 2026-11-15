NFL roundup: Vikings stymie Packers in Kirk Cousins' triumphant return

Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes in his return to the Minnesota Vikings, who forced four turnovers and amassed eight sacks in a dominant 30-10 victory over the host Green Bay Packers in a crucial NFC North matchup on Sunday.

Cousins, who started 88 games for the Vikings from 2018-2023, was reacquired Tuesday from Las Vegas in exchange for a third-round draft pick. Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards with one interception. Justin Jefferson had a season-high nine receptions for 74 yards.

Minnesota (7-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and completed the season sweep of the Packers (6-4) to join the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears atop the NFC North.

Green Bay's Jordan Love completed 17 of 27 passes for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but he was sacked eight times for 59 yards. The Packers lost three fumbles, with Andrew Van Ginkel forcing and recovering one for the Vikings. Rookie J. Michael Sturdivant caught a 32-yard touchdown pass for his first NFL score.

Lions 35, Patriots 10

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 99 yards as Detroit extended its winning streak to five games with a victory over New England in Munich, Germany.

Each team lost a key player to injury during New England's first possession. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye sustained an ankle injury when he was sacked by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who appeared to injure his right knee while celebrating the sack. Neither returned to the game.

Tommy DeVito replaced Maye and completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots (5-5). Amon-Ra St. Brown added four receptions for 98 yards and caught two touchdown passes for the Lions (7-2).

Chiefs 35, Falcons 13

Patrick Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns to lead visiting Kansas City to a victory over reeling Atlanta.

Making his first start in place of the injured Kenneth Walker III, rookie running back Emmett Johnson caught two touchdown passes and rushed for 101 yards as the Chiefs (7-2) piled up 461 total yards.

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 286 yards and an interception for the Falcons (3-7), who lost their third straight game and its fifth in six tries. Bijan Robinson rushed for 71 yards and the Falcons' only touchdown.

Browns 27, Texans 24

Quinshon Judkins' 5-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left capped a game-winning drive as Cleveland scored a comeback win over visiting Houston.

The Browns (6-4) overcame a 17-point first-half deficit, grabbed a lead then lost it before Judkins' decisive TD, allowing the AFC North team to win for the first time in three outings. Deshaun Watson beat his former team for the second time by going 25-for-40 for 312 yards with an interception. He rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

C.J. Stroud was 20-for-38 for 211 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Texans (3-6). Nico Collins had nine catches for 94 yards and a score.

Jaguars 40, Titans 23

Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, and Jacksonville pushed its winning streak to three games by defeating Tennessee in Nashville.

Parker Washington had seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown, Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and Cam Little kicked four field goals as the Jaguars improved to 7-2.

Cam Ward completed 28 of 39 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for the Titans (1-8).

Colts 24, Dolphins 22

Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan combined for 160 yards and a touchdown rushing to help host Indianapolis hold off Miami and end a five-game losing streak.

Daniel Jones completed 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Indianapolis (3-7). His 7-yard scoring pass to Laquon Treadwell with 39 seconds left in the second quarter, put the Colts ahead for good 14-7.

Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord completed 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards in his first NFL game. Wideout Malik Washington threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert in the second quarter off a double pass for the Dolphins' first points of the day. The Dolphins (1-8) have lost three in a row.

Panthers 20, Saints 17

Chuba Hubbard ran for two touchdowns and Ryan Fitzpatrick kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired as visiting Carolina defeated New Orleans.

Hubbard rushed for 92 yards and Bryce Young, who passed for 200 yards, drove the Panthers (4-5) to the winning field goal after Charlie Smyth had tied the score with a 55-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining. Carolina ended a three-game losing streak and resides in first place in the NFC South.

Alvin Kamara caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough, who finished with 187 passing yards, to give the Saints (3-6) their only lead with 3:49 left, but a 39-yard pass from Young to Hubbard led to Hubbard's 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Panthers a 17-14 lead with 1:49 remaining.

Bills 31, Jets 12

James Cook rushed for 157 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown run, and Buffalo extended its winning streak to five games with a victory over New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Bills (8-1) defeated the Jets (2-8) for the sixth consecutive time and the 11th time in the past 13 meetings. Allen completed 11 of 21 passes for 196 yards and an interception.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards during an injury-filled day. He took a hard hit late in the first half and was placed in concussion protocol. After clearing the protocol, he returned in the third quarter but later left with an ankle injury and was ruled out. Jason Sanders kicked four field goals for New York.