Oklahoma wins postponed game with No. 19 Ole Miss

John Mateer ran for 70 yards and a touchdown to help lead Oklahoma to a 24-17 win over No. 19 Ole Miss on Sunday in Norman, Okla.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday afternoon but Friday's disruption in air travel around the country ultimately led the game to be the only FBS game moved back a day.

The game was played in cold, rainy conditions and with a relatively sparse crowd thanks to the late schedule change.

Ole Miss (6-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) recovered an onside kick with less than 40 seconds remaining to keep its hopes alive before Trinidad Chambliss' desperation throw as time expired was batted incomplete in the end zone.

Both teams struggled to move the ball through the air. The Sooners (6-4, 4-3) finished with a season-high 188 rushing yards.

Trailing 21-7 early in the fourth quarter after a long Oklahoma drive ended with a missed field goal from Tate Sandell, Ole Miss finally showed some offensive life.

Chambliss scrambled for a 32-yard gain on third-and-15 to keep the drive alive and then two plays later connected with Caleb Odom for a 26-yard touchdown.

Chambliss hadn't completed a pass of longer than 9 yards to that point.

The Sooners then launched another long drive, this one ending with Sandell's 41-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game.

Ole Miss made it a 24-17 game with a field goal with 42 seconds remaining to set up the onside kick.

Chambliss finished with just 127 passing yards -- much of that coming in the fourth quarter -- but ran for 84 yards.

Oklahoma's script for this victory -- its second consecutive against a ranked opponent -- was similar for the second consecutive week under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten.

The Sooners turned in a series of long offensive drives, limiting Ole Miss' possessions.

Oklahoma had four drives lasting longer than 6:30.

The Sooners jumped on top early with one of those long drives which ended in Mateer's 8-yard touchdown run.

The rushing touchdown was just the fourth of the year for Oklahoma and the first for Mateer.

The Sooners added to their lead not long after on Isaiah Sategna's 75-yard punt return for a touchdown.

The return was Sategna's second for a score this season.

Ole Miss immediately responded with a long touchdown drive capped by Joshua Dye's 19-yard scoring run.