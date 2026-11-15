Patriots' A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson active vs. Lions

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson are active to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Brown is returning from a two-game absence due to ankle and knee injuries, while Stevenson sustained a knee injury during the third quarter of Sunday's 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Both players were listed as questionable by the Patriots (5-4) to face the Lions (6-2), who will have wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the lineup. St. Brown, who was limited in practice all week, was questionable to play due to a rib injury.

Brown, 29, has three receptions in each game this season, including the last two contests in which he played since returning from injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain. He sustained that injury during the second half of the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the teams' season opener on Sept. 9.

Stevenson, 28, has rushed for a team-leading 399 yards to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

His expected involvement on Sunday is a boost for the Patriots, who placed fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve Saturday.

Henderson recently revealed he is dealing with neurological symptoms that led to him being hospitalized. He last played for the Patriots on Oct. 22 against the Chicago Bears.

St. Brown, 27, leads the Lions in catches (61) and receiving yards (657). His five receiving touchdowns are tied with Jameson Williams for tops on the team.

The Patriots listed the following players as inactive on Sunday: safety Brenden Schooler, left guard/tackle Walter Rouse, offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover, center/guard Ben Brown, cornerback Carlton Davis and third quarterback Behren Morton.

As for the Lions, cornerback D.J. Reed, center Cade Mays, defensive back Keith Abney II, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein also are inactive.