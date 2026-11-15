Raiders TE Brock Bowers injures ankle, returns against Seahawks

Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers suffered a right ankle injury on the Raiders' opening possession Sunday against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, forcing him to briefly leave the game.

He returned to action in the second quarter with his ankle heavily taped.

Bowers appeared to be hurt while blocking on a running play. Multiple players rolled up on the back of his leg as he was making the block.

The Raiders initially listed him as questionable to return.

Bowers caught two passes for 18 yards before leaving. The third-year pro out of Georgia raised his season totals to 50 catches for 676 yards. He came into the game with six touchdown receptions.