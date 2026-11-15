Rams demolish Cardinals, confound Carson Beck in NFL debut

Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Rams scored 31 unanswered points on their way to a 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz.

Stafford completed 18 of 26 passes for 249 yards, and Blake Corum rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Rams (6-4), who were without their two top receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, ran for 202 yards as a team to notch their fourth straight win and spoil the debut of Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck threw a pair of interceptions, one on a pass to Devin Duvernay that bounced off Duvernay's shoulder and into the hands of the Rams' Kamren Kinchens with 31 seconds to play until halftime.

That play set up a 22-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Xavier Smith with 13 seconds to go. Smith caught a pass in the open field and avoided tacklers to take the Rams to halftime with a 17-6 lead. It was Smith's first career touchdown.

Stafford threw a short touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee less than a minute earlier in what turned out to be the game's turning point.

Corum scored on the Rams' opening possession of the second half, and Stafford's 19-yard touchdown pass to Davis Allen midway through the third quarter made it 31-6.

Beck finished with 108 passing yards, completing 11 of 18 passes. Chad Ryland drilled a pair of 49-yard field goals for Arizona (3-7).

The Cardinals ran for just 34 yards as a team and their offense struggled against a staunch Rams defense. Arizona has 123 total yards of offense, gained only six first downs to 28 for the Rams, ran 40 fewer plays on offense (74-34) and allowed Beck to be sacked five times.

Rams veteran Aaron Donald picked up his first 1.5 sacks of the season since he came out of retirement.