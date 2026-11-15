Report: Cards' Gardner Minshew II to have season-ending surgery

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right throwing elbow, ESPN reported Sunday morning.

Per the report, the timing of the surgery has yet to be determined.

Minshew was injured last Sunday as he took a big hit from Seattle's Dante Fowler Jr. near the end of the first half of Arizona's 17-3 loss to the Seahawks. Minshew has thrown for 354 yards and three touchdowns in two games (one start) this season with the Cardinals.

Rookie Carson Beck will be under center on Sunday when the Cardinals (3-6) host the Los Angeles Rams (5-4) in Glendale, Ariz.

Beck has yet to play in an NFL game, but he did guide Georgia into the College Football Playoff two seasons ago before going down with an elbow injury. He then led Miami into the CFP title game last season.

Minshew, 30, has completed 63.4% of his passes for 12,341 yards with 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 65 career regular-season games (48 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20), Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22), Indianapolis Colts (2023), Las Vegas Raiders (2024), Kansas City Chiefs (2025) and Cardinals. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2023.

The Jaguars took Minshew in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.