Reports: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield in question for Week 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is nursing injuries to his foot and ankle that is putting his Week 11 availability in question, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

The Buccaneers (3-6) will return from their bye to face the host Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Mayfield has been in and out of a walking boot since sustaining the injuries during Tampa Bay's 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday. The injury, however, is not considered a long-term issue.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels started three games last month after Mayfield dislocated his right thumb in Tampa Bay's 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27. Daniels, 24, has completed 61.2% of his passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield, 31, has thrown for 922 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season.