Seahawks down Raiders to spoil Fernando Mendoza's first start

Jaxon Smith-Njigba made eight receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Las Vegas Raiders 21-13 Sunday, spoiling the first start for Fernando Mendoza.

Drew Lock, starting for the injured Sam Darnold, completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns and Zach Charbonnet rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries for the Seahawks (6-4), who overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit.

Seattle's league-leading defense held the Raiders (4-6) to five straight three-and-outs to begin the second half, during which Las Vegas had minus-17 yards of total offense.

Mendoza, the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft after a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign during which he led Indiana to a national title, was 17-of-29 for 143 yards. He added 22 yards on the ground, one shy of Mike Washington Jr.'s team-leading total.

After Las Vegas was stopped on the first possession of the second half, the Seahawks went 87 yards in eight plays, with Jadarian Price scoring on a 12-yard run around the left end to make it 14-10. Lock connected with Smith-Njigba twice for 53 yards on the drive.

On Seattle's next drive, Lock scrambled and hit Smith-Njigba with a 71-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field on third-and-3.

The Seahawks drove to the 12-yard line on their next possession before Charbonnet inadvertently knocked the ball out of Lock's hands following a fake handoff with the Raiders recovering on their own 13.

Mendoza was sacked twice, leading to another three-and-out.

Seattle's Jason Myers missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt, leaving the score at 21-10.

The Raiders finally got their offense untracked, with Matt Gay kicking a 43-yarder with 2:04 remaining to make it an eight-point game.

A 15-yard naked bootleg by Lock helped the Seahawks run out the clock.

The Raiders led by three at the half as Mendoza shined.

Lock fumbled while being sacked on the game's second play from scrimmage and the Raiders took over at Seattle's 46-yard line.

Las Vegas took 6:21 off the clock on an 11-play drive, with Mendoza scoring untouched on a draw play up the middle on third-and-goal from the 10.

The Seahawks responded with an eight-play, 73-yard drive, with Lock scrambling to the left sideline before finding Cooper Kupp with a 34-yard scoring strike to the back of the end zone.

Gay's 34-yarder capped the next drive and gave the Raiders a 10-7 lead they'd take into the intermission.

Mendoza was 11 of 13 for 90 yards in the first half and added 21 yards on five carries.