SEC fines Arkansas $500K after fans storm field following South Carolina upset

The SEC has fined Arkansas $500,000 after fans stormed the field following the Razorbacks' 34-6 upset of South Carolina on Saturday.

Per conference rules, the money will be paid to South Carolina.

The policy states, "For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.

"The policy also permits member institutions to establish procedures allowing fans to celebrate on the playing surface after all visiting team personnel and game officials have safely exited the field or court. To qualify for this exception, institutions must submit their plans to the Conference office in advance and communicate the procedures to fans. Institutions may avoid the prescribed penalty when all applicable requirements are satisfied."

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey may reduce the fine to $100,000 if Arkansas can prove that a "full attempt to prevent the field rush/court storm was instituted, few individuals breached the competition area and minimal interaction with the visiting team occurred."

The fine levied against Arkansas is the fourth of the season in the SEC. Kentucky (Oct. 11 vs. LSU), Tennessee (Oct. 18 vs. Alabama) and South Carolina (Oct. 26 vs. Tennessee) were the previous recipients.

The Razorbacks (4-6, 2-5 SEC), who snapped a 10-game home losing streak in conference play, capitalized on four turnovers to snap a two-game losing streak. It was Arkansas' first home win over a Power Four opponent since 2024.

Any long-shot hopes the Gamecocks (6-4, 4-4) had of making the College Football Playoff took a hit as they played without dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers due to an ankle injury. South Carolina saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.