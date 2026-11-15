Thomas Castellanos leads No. 12 Texas Tech past No. 25 Oklahoma State

Thomas Castellanos passed for 263 yards and four touchdowns before exiting with an injury, Malcolm Simmons scored a receiving and a kick-return touchdown and No. 12 Texas Tech pulled away for a 52-27 victory over No. 25 Oklahoma State in Big 12 play on Saturday night at Stillwater, Okla.

J'Koby Williams rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries as the Red Raiders (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) won their third consecutive contest. Texas Tech would move into a tie for first place in the conference if No. 2 Utah loses at No. 23 Arizona late Saturday night.

Terrance Carter Jr., Micah Hudson and Kenny Johnson also had scoring receptions for Texas Tech. Castellanos was 12-of-23 passing and also rushed for 38 yards.

Drew Mestemaker completed 27 of 42 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and also rushed for a score for the Cowboys (6-4, 4-3). Morgan McPhaul had a touchdown catch, William Mason rushed for a score and Caleb Hawkins had 143 scrimmage yards (91 rushing, 52 receiving).

Texas Tech led by eight at the break and increased the lead to 35-20 when Castellanos teamed with Simmons on a 45-yard scoring play with 12:54 remaining in the third quarter.

Castellanos added on with a 30-yard scoring pass to Johnson on the first play of the final quarter to make it a 22-point margin.

Castellanos was injured on a running play in which he took a hard hit and then awkwardly slammed into the back of Johnson with 10:27 remaining.

Former starter Will Hammond entered and Stone Harrington booted a 54-yard field goal soon after to make it 45-20 with 8:59 remaining in the game.

Mestemaker was intercepted by Roberts on the Cowboys' next offensive play. Two plays later, Cameron Dickey took a direct snap and scored from the 2 to make it 52-20 with 8:12 to play.

Simmons returned the opening kickoff for a score and Williams raced 34 yards for a touchdown as Texas Tech led by 14 less than three minutes into the contest.

Later in the quarter, John Curry intercepted Mestemaker and returned it 13 yards to the Oklahoma State 16-yard line. Five plays later, Castellanos tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Carter to make it 21-0.

Sam Keltner kicked a 40-yard field goal early in the second quarter and Mestemaker scored on a 13-yard run midway through the period for Oklahoma State. Mestemaker tossed an 18-yard scoring pass to McPhaul to pull the Cowboys within 21-17 with 3:55 left in the half.

On Texas Tech's next offensive play, Castellanos scrambled and hit Hudson, who raced downfield for an 80-yard score to make it an 11-point margin.

Keltner kicked a 24-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining as the Cowboys trailed 28-20 at halftime.