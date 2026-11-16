ACC issues fines, suspensions after Louisville-UNC brawl

The Atlantic Coast Conference suspended two players and fined Louisville and North Carolina on Monday following Saturday's postgame brawl in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The schools were fined an undisclosed amount for violating the league's sportsmanship policy with "unacceptable" behavior. The amount of the fines was not disclosed.

Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark and Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith III were suspended for fighting and must sit out the first half of their schools' next contest.

The incident erupted as Louisville (7-3, 6-2 ACC) took a knee in the final seconds to close out a 16-14 win against North Carolina (5-5, 2-4). Tar Heels defensive tackle Xavier Lewis jostled with Cardinals offensive lineman Johnnie Brown III as time expired.

The confrontation escalated quickly, with players from both teams involved in multiple skirmishes before coaches -- including Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick -- and staff members stepped in and helped to restore order.

"You play the game between the whistles; that's not what we're here for," Belichick said. "We got out there and got everybody out as quickly as possible."

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm called it an "obviously unfortunate incident."

"You try to get things broken up as fast as you can," Brohm said. "It didn't get broken up too fast. But you never want to see that happen. So I'd have to see what really started it. Hopefully we can correct that and not do that again."

Both teams return to action Saturday as Louisville hosts Pitt and North Carolina visits Virginia.