Arkansas State informed head coach Butch Jones he will be dismissed at the end of the season, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

The move comes with the Red Wolves amid a 4-6 start to Jones' sixth season.

Jones is 30-43 since he was hired in 2021 and took the Red Wolves to bowl games in each of the past three seasons.

Jones has been the head coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan and was an assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama before being hired by Arkansas State.

In 17 seasons as a head coach, Jones has compiled a record of 114-97.