Broncos coach Sean Payton said Monday there was no attempt to exploit any "loophole" in Denver's recent failed attempt to acquire Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley.

"There's no loophole," Payton told reporters Monday. "It just is part of the trade process, every step of the way."

The trade collapsed after an issue surfaced during Henley's physical. The Broncos reportedly still wanted to proceed with the trade but not without altering the original terms, which would have sent the Chargers a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

"Nothing changed. It was already stated. Everything was pretty clearly spelled out. I'm not going to get into the specifics," Payton said. "He's a prospect we thought -- and still do (think) -- very highly of. It just didn't work out and it's not uncommon with trades. That's kind of where it went, and I'll leave it at that."

Payton's remarks Monday were his first on the matter since the trade fell apart. The Broncos (7-2) had a bye in Week 10.

Payton was asked if the situation had created any opportunities for less experienced players on the roster.

"I don't view it the same way you do," Payton said. "We're going to play the starters and then guys that earn reps certainly will earn playing time. Yes, that's all I could say to that."