Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones called the team's recent play "unacceptable" Monday while acknowledging fans' growing demands for changes to the coaching staff.

The Cowboys fell to 4-6 with Sunday's 46-40 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, putting further pressure on head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Asked during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan about fans seeking the dismissal of both coaches, Jones made it clear the organization shares their dissatisfaction.

"I certainly understand their frustration because there's no doubt that we're frustrated," Jones said. "We feel like the way we're playing ball right now is unacceptable. Our fans certainly deserve better."

Dallas has struggled defensively throughout the season, but Sunday's performance was particularly damaging. San Francisco accumulated 584 yards, the most the Cowboys have surrendered in a home game in franchise history and their third-highest total overall.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on plays of 74, 70 and 66 yards, overcoming an offensive performance by Dallas that included five touchdown passes from Dak Prescott.

Schottenheimer was equally critical following the defeat, calling the second-half defensive effort unacceptable and describing the team's tackling as "atrocious."

Jones said the offense has generally performed well under Schottenheimer, but acknowledged the defense has consistently ranked among the league's worst during the coach's two seasons in charge.

Parker is in his first season overseeing the defense after replacing Matt Eberflus, who was dismissed following a 2025 campaign in which Dallas surrendered a franchise-record 511 points.

Although the Cowboys have not indicated they are considering immediate coaching changes, their postseason hopes are fading. Dallas sits second in the NFC East, trailing the first-place New York Giants (5-3-1).

The Cowboys will look to rebound Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans before welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.