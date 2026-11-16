Dolphins cut Zane Gonzalez after his three missed kicks

The Miami Dolphins waived kicker Zane Gonzalez on Monday, one day after he missed two field goals and an extra point in a 24-22 loss at Indianapolis.

Gonzalez made a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter but missed from 47 and 51 yards. He missed a PAT in the third quarter.

The Dolphins (1-8) will be looking for their third placekicker of the season ahead of Sunday's AFC East clash at Buffalo (8-1).

Riley Patterson handled the kicking duties for the first five games of the season. He was released on Oct. 20 after making 7 of 9 field-goal attempts and 5 of 6 extra-point tries.

Gonzalez, 31, signed with Miami's practice squad on Oct. 20 and made his Dolphins debut five days later. He converted 6 of 10 field goals and 6 of 7 PATs in four games.

A seventh-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, Gonzalez also has kicked for the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons.