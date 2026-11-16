Indiana's Curt Cignetti: 'Blind squirrel' can see what USC's Lincoln Riley is building

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti came to the defense of embattled Southern California coach Lincoln Riley on Monday.

Two days after his No. 9 Hoosiers posted a 27-13 win over the No. 18 Trojans in Bloomington, Ind., Cignetti fired off his thoughts on social media.

"Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS," Cignetti posted on X. "Blind squirrel can see what he is building."

While Indiana (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) is chasing a second straight national championship, USC (7-3, 4-3) has lost two of its last three games to fan the flames under Riley's hot seat.

Riley's Trojans entered this season with a wave of momentum after finishing 9-4 in 2025 and landing the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. They won their first four games and climbed to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 before losing 41-27 at home to Oregon on Sept. 26.

More losses followed at Wisconsin on Oct. 24 and at Indiana on Saturday, dropping Riley's record to 42-21 since taking over at Southern Cal ahead of the 2022 season. The Trojans have not made the College Football Playoff in his tenure.

Critics of Riley include former USC star receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who posted a video on X saying it might be "just time to find somebody else" to lead the Trojans.

"I tried. I tried my best, but in all honesty, it's time to find somebody else," Johnson said.

The Trojans will host Maryland on Saturday before closing out the regular season against No. 4 UCLA on Nov. 28.