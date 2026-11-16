Jets' Aaron Glenn ceded play-calling to DC Brian Duker

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shifted into an advisory role and allowed defensive coordinator Brian Duker to handle play calls on that side of the ball in Sunday's loss to Buffalo.

Glenn said Monday he was "very involved in what we ran" but handed the calls to Duker with the Jets trying to climb out of a two-season tailspin under the first-time head coach.

The Jets (2-8) lost 31-12 at home to the Bills and have dropped five consecutive games as they prepare to visit the winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) on Sunday.

Duker, 37, is a first-time defensive coordinator with no previous experience calling plays. Glenn has not committed to making the arrangement a long-term approach. How much time the staff has to find a fix is unclear.

Glenn said Monday that he speaks with owner Woody Johnson regularly. From his perspective, Glenn said job security is not a concern.

Glenn said Johnson did not mandate a change in defensive play-calling.

"The good thing about me and Woody's relationship is we don't flip-flop on each other. We don't change. We're always honest," Glenn said. "When we do have conversations, he will give me the good and the bad, same way I would give him the good and the bad. Then we'll move on and we'll go to the next week.

"I think that's the promising thing about having a relationship with men of stature, is that he's not going to be one way one week and then turn to be another way the next week. I pride myself on being that, too. Just because we're in a losing phase, I'm not going to change who I am for the players."

The Jets are now 5-22 in Glenn's two seasons as coach. He signed a five-year, $60 million deal to become coach of the Jets after a successful run as defensive coordinator the Detroit Lions.